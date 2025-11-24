(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 24 November 2025, 6:00 p.m. PRESS RELEASE Eramet: Purchase of own shares Eramet announces the purchase of 19,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer). Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 17/11/2025 FR0000131757 3,500 54.68 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/11/2025 FR0000131757 3,500 54.29 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/11/2025 FR0000131757 3,900 55.03 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/11/2025 FR0000131757 4,000 53.45 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/11/2025 FR0000131757 4,100 49.85 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 19,000 53.38

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 17th, 2025) is available on Eramet website:

Calendar

04.12.2025: Investor call

18.02.2026: Publication of 2025 Group annual results

23.04.2026: Publication of 2026 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

eramet

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

...





PRESS CONTACT



Media relations manager

Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 7 65 65 44 49

...





