FOURTH ANNUAL 'A VERY DANDY HOLIDAY' POP-UP BAR RETURNS TO THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Very Dandy Holiday, a festive winter holiday-themed pop-up bar and restaurant, has returned to The Dandy Crown in Chicago for its fourth year, now through January 4, 2026. It's a highly decorated, cocktail-focused event with holiday cheer and décor throughout the interior and the outdoor enclosed and heated (dog-friendly!) patio.

A Very Dandy Holiday will celebrate the season with spirits, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, served in joyful, garnished glassware, sure to bring merriment. The seasonal offerings include: Grandpa's Pocket (Werther's infused bourbon, vanilla, demerara, orange), I'm Dreaming of a White Tea Martini (peach tea infused vodka, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, lemon), Me, I Want a Hula Hoop (gin, lemon, raspberry white chocolate syrup, prosecco), Syrup in Coffee? Why Didn't I Think of That? (vodka, espresso, maple syrup), Mulled Margarita (reposado tequila, mulled red wine, orange liqueur, agave, lime), Dirty Rudolph (gin, vermouth, orange, cranberry, olive, rosemary), Sympathy for The Grinch (rum, melon, pineapple, lime, ginger, jalapeño), Rotating Holiday Punch, Dandy Egg Nog, and a Dandy Mulled Wine, plus a non-alcoholic version of Me, I Want a Hula Hoop called Plane That Loops the Loop, and a Nowadays TCH spirit cocktail with lime and notes of baking spices, Underneath The Tree.

A Very Dandy Holiday is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, several festive and free-of-charge events are planned. For more information, visit TheDandyCrown and follow on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown.

A Very Dandy Holiday:

Sunday, November 30: Kids' Party with a visit from Santa Claus (3 pm-6 pm)

Tuesday, December 9: Holiday Trivia

Monday, December 15: The Dandy Crown's 6th Birthday

Sunday, December 21: Dog Holiday Party

Tuesday, December 23: A Festivus for the Rest of Us

Sunday, December 28: Kids' New Year's Eve Party (3 pm-6 pm)

Wednesday, December 31: A Very Dandy New Year's Eve Party

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused bar and restaurant with an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown and be social on Instagram, or call 312-846-6420.