Azizi Riviera's Fourth Phase Reaches 65% Construction Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 65% construction completion of the fourth phase of Azizi Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai's most important business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Within phase four, Riviera 67, 65, 63, 61, 59, and Azizi Azure have now achieved 100% completion. Work is also progressing swiftly across the remaining buildings – Riviera 69 has reached 95% overall completion, with finishes nearly finalized, while Riviera 55 stands at 94% with its overall finishes at 90%. Riviera 56 is 75% complete, with tiling, HVAC, and finishing works advancing rapidly. Construction across Riviera 58, 60, 62, 64, 66, and 68 ranges between 55% and 69%, supported by the completion of all structural elements and the consistent advancement of interior and MEP activities. Riviera 49, 50, 52, 53, and 54 are now between 36% and 51% complete, with their structures already finalized. Supported by a workforce of over 3,700, construction remains firmly on track.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“The continued progress across the fourth phase of Azizi Riviera reflects our focus on timely, high-quality construction. With several buildings already complete and others moving quickly toward handover, this sustained momentum reinforces Riviera's position as one of Dubai's fastest-growing, most sought-after, and lifestyle-elevating residential destinations. We now look forward to welcoming more residents to this vibrant community in the coming months, raising the standard of contemporary urban living.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' – a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins – a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.