Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 24 November 2025, Simon Coles, PDMR, purchased 2,000 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (''Ordinary Shares'') at a price of 484 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

PayPoint Plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138