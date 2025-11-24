Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-11-24 11:46:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24 November 2025

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 24 November 2025, Simon Coles, PDMR, purchased 2,000 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (''Ordinary Shares'') at a price of 484 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Simon Coles
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint Plc
b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Prices and volumes Purchase
  • Price: £4.84
  • Volume: 2,000
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2025
f) Place of the transaction London



MENAFN24112025004107003653ID1110390158



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search