Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| Simon Coles
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Prices and volumes
| Purchase
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 November 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London
