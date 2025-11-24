Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Size Worth USD 1,721.56 Million By 2034

The ULT freezers are crucial for the reproducibility of experiments and maintenance of the integrity of the DNA, RNA, and cell samples that are crucial in academic and translational studies. As more academic research programs grow around the globe, the amount of money allocated toward scientific research and innovation grows.

Application Insights

Why did the Blood and blood products Segment hold the Largest Share of the Market?

The blood and blood products segment held the largest share in the market in 2024, due to the need for blood-saving red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and stem cells. The ULT freezers that ensure the safety and the viability of these sensitive biological products of extreme importance in life-saving therapies and emergency interventions are all too crucial to hospitals, blood banks, and transfusion centers. Also, the growing popularity of blood donation systems and the necessity of having big reserves in case of a public health emergency underlines the role of ULT freezers in this line of application.

The pharmaceuticals segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, powered by the growing needs of biologics, peptides, vaccines, and other new molecular entities. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are highly invested in clinical trials

ULT freezers ensure stability and integrity of biologics throughout the research, development, and distribution. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to gain momentum globally, the adoption of ULT freezers will undergo a surge in usage to enable innovation, regulatory compliance, and safe transfer of new therapies.

Temperature Range Insights

How does the –40°C to –60°C segment dominate the Market?

The –40°C to –60°C segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. It is optimal in storing DNA, RNA, tissues, plasma, and blood products and, therefore, is commonplace in hospitals, biobanks, tissue banks, and research institutions. It is also widely used in storing vaccines, and this guarantees that the product remains intact over the long term.

The popularity of this temperature range can be attributed to the fact that it can strike a balance between sample viability and energy efficiency, which is economically viable to use on a large scale.

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Key Players



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PHC Corporation (formerly Panasonic Healthcare)

Helmer Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Haier Biomedical

Stirling Ultracold (a division of Global Cooling Inc.)

Arctiko A/S

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Labcold Ltd.

Azbil Telstar, S.L.

BINDER GmbH

B Medical Systems

Glen Dimplex Group (Labcold) NuAire, Inc.



Recent Developments



In April 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the TSX Universal Series of ultra-low temperature freezers, which are designed to be used with different laboratory processes. These freezers emphasize sustainability with up to 33 percent energy savings.

In February 2024, PHC Corporation introduced the VIP ECO SMART ultra-low temperature freezer series in its PHCbi brand, serving the medical, academic, and pharmaceutical markets. The new MDF-DU703VHA-PA is the first dual-voltage ULT freezer with the option of smoothly switching between 115 V and 220 V and guaranteeing energy efficiency and improved security.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Upright ULT freezers Chest ULT freezers

By End-user



Bio-Banks

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Laboratories Others

By Application



Blood and Blood Products

Organs

Pharmaceuticals

Forensic and Genomic Research Others



By Temperature Range



-40 to -60 Degrees Celsius

-60 to -80 Degrees Celsius -80 Degrees Celsius



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

