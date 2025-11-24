(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information Paris, November 24, 2025 DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/03 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES Period of: November 17 to November 21, 2025 Issuer: Pluxee N.V. Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer name Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform PLUXEE NV 17-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 28 370 13,7525 XPAR PLUXEE NV 17-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 20 780 13,7303 DXE PLUXEE NV 18-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 31 500 13,2784 XPAR PLUXEE NV 18-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 19 407 13,2650 DXE PLUXEE NV 19-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 32 773 13,4435 XPAR PLUXEE NV 19-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 15 902 13,4419 DXE PLUXEE NV 20-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 35 500 13,4074 XPAR PLUXEE NV 20-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 15 000 13,3687 DXE PLUXEE NV 21-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 32 127 13,4876 XPAR PLUXEE NV 21-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 16 511 13,4690 DXE PLUXEE NV 21-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 500 13,4400 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

