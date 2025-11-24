403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gas Turbine MRO To Reach $20.4 Bn By 2032 On Rising Power Demand & Plant Modernization
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Gas Turbine MRO Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aero-derivative), by Type (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul), by Provider Type (OEM, Independent Service Provider, In-house), by End-use (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global gas turbine MRO market size was valued at $14.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032.
The gas turbine MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability and longevity of turbines used across power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and industrial applications. As global power demand rises and utilities increasingly deploy gas-based power plants, the need for timely and efficient MRO services continues to expand. These services help minimize downtime, enhance performance, and optimize operational costs.
Moreover, the aging fleet of gas turbines across developed and emerging economies is significantly accelerating demand for maintenance and refurbishment services. Operators are focusing on extending turbine life cycles while complying with stricter efficiency and emission norms. Continuous technological advancements and digital diagnostic tools are further reshaping the market landscape.
Download PDF Brochure:
Market Dynamics
The primary driver of the gas turbine MRO market is the global shift toward cleaner energy sources and increased gas-based power generation. Natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for utilities due to lower emissions and faster ramp-up capability, boosting the need for regular turbine servicing.
Aging infrastructure across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia is also contributing to high maintenance requirements. Many installed turbines are reaching mid-life or end-life stages, prompting operators to invest heavily in overhauls, component replacements, and performance upgrades.
Technological enhancement remains another key trend, with OEMs and service providers adopting predictive maintenance, digital twins, and advanced analytics. These technologies help predict component failures early, reduce downtime, and lower maintenance costs.
However, the market faces restraints in the form of high service costs, shortage of skilled technicians, and growing competition from alternative power sources. Additionally, fluctuations in natural gas prices and delays in power plant projects may create uncertainties for service demand.
Despite challenges, opportunities are expanding due to increased outsourcing of MRO operations, rising adoption of long-term service agreements (LTSAs), and the growing installation of heavy-duty turbines in Asia and the Middle East.
Connect to Analyst:
Segment Overview
The gas turbine MRO market is segmented by turbine type (heavy-duty, aeroderivative, and industrial), service type (maintenance, repair, overhaul), and end-use industry (power generation, oil & gas, aerospace, and others). Heavy-duty turbines account for the largest share owing to their widespread use in large power plants, while the repair and overhaul segments are growing steadily due to the aging fleet and demand for enhanced operational efficiency.
Regional Analysis
North America and Europe dominate the gas turbine MRO market due to mature gas-based power infrastructure, aging turbine fleets, and a high focus on efficiency improvements. These regions also have a strong presence of leading OEMs and service providers, along with adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.
Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing power generation capacity, expanding industrialization, and large-scale deployment of combined-cycle gas plants. Rising LNG availability and ongoing infrastructure development make these regions key hotspots for future MRO service demand.
For Purchase Inquiry:
Competitive Analysis
Key players in the gas turbine MRO industry include Baker Hughes Company; Doosan Enerbility; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Siemens Energy AG; General Electric Company; Solar Turbines Incorporated; Ansaldo Energia SPA; Sulzer Ltd.; and Metalock Engineering.
Key Findings of the Study
.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging gas turbine MRO market trends and dynamics.
.As per gas turbine MRO market analysis, by technology, the heavy duty segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022
.As per gas turbine MRO market scope, based on type, the maintenance segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022
.By provider type, the OEM segment dominated the market in 2022
.On the basis of end-use, the power generation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, growing with a CAGR of 3.3%.
.Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the major share of the market in 2022
Trending Reports in industry
Gas Turbine Service Market
Gas Turbine Market
Steam Turbine Market
Geothermal Turbines Market
Floating Wind Turbine Market
Hydraulic Turbine Market
The gas turbine MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability and longevity of turbines used across power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and industrial applications. As global power demand rises and utilities increasingly deploy gas-based power plants, the need for timely and efficient MRO services continues to expand. These services help minimize downtime, enhance performance, and optimize operational costs.
Moreover, the aging fleet of gas turbines across developed and emerging economies is significantly accelerating demand for maintenance and refurbishment services. Operators are focusing on extending turbine life cycles while complying with stricter efficiency and emission norms. Continuous technological advancements and digital diagnostic tools are further reshaping the market landscape.
Download PDF Brochure:
Market Dynamics
The primary driver of the gas turbine MRO market is the global shift toward cleaner energy sources and increased gas-based power generation. Natural gas is becoming a preferred fuel for utilities due to lower emissions and faster ramp-up capability, boosting the need for regular turbine servicing.
Aging infrastructure across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia is also contributing to high maintenance requirements. Many installed turbines are reaching mid-life or end-life stages, prompting operators to invest heavily in overhauls, component replacements, and performance upgrades.
Technological enhancement remains another key trend, with OEMs and service providers adopting predictive maintenance, digital twins, and advanced analytics. These technologies help predict component failures early, reduce downtime, and lower maintenance costs.
However, the market faces restraints in the form of high service costs, shortage of skilled technicians, and growing competition from alternative power sources. Additionally, fluctuations in natural gas prices and delays in power plant projects may create uncertainties for service demand.
Despite challenges, opportunities are expanding due to increased outsourcing of MRO operations, rising adoption of long-term service agreements (LTSAs), and the growing installation of heavy-duty turbines in Asia and the Middle East.
Connect to Analyst:
Segment Overview
The gas turbine MRO market is segmented by turbine type (heavy-duty, aeroderivative, and industrial), service type (maintenance, repair, overhaul), and end-use industry (power generation, oil & gas, aerospace, and others). Heavy-duty turbines account for the largest share owing to their widespread use in large power plants, while the repair and overhaul segments are growing steadily due to the aging fleet and demand for enhanced operational efficiency.
Regional Analysis
North America and Europe dominate the gas turbine MRO market due to mature gas-based power infrastructure, aging turbine fleets, and a high focus on efficiency improvements. These regions also have a strong presence of leading OEMs and service providers, along with adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.
Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing power generation capacity, expanding industrialization, and large-scale deployment of combined-cycle gas plants. Rising LNG availability and ongoing infrastructure development make these regions key hotspots for future MRO service demand.
For Purchase Inquiry:
Competitive Analysis
Key players in the gas turbine MRO industry include Baker Hughes Company; Doosan Enerbility; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Siemens Energy AG; General Electric Company; Solar Turbines Incorporated; Ansaldo Energia SPA; Sulzer Ltd.; and Metalock Engineering.
Key Findings of the Study
.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging gas turbine MRO market trends and dynamics.
.As per gas turbine MRO market analysis, by technology, the heavy duty segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022
.As per gas turbine MRO market scope, based on type, the maintenance segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022
.By provider type, the OEM segment dominated the market in 2022
.On the basis of end-use, the power generation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, growing with a CAGR of 3.3%.
.Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the major share of the market in 2022
Trending Reports in industry
Gas Turbine Service Market
Gas Turbine Market
Steam Turbine Market
Geothermal Turbines Market
Floating Wind Turbine Market
Hydraulic Turbine Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment