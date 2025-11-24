Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Publication Of Supplement To Base Prospectus


2025-11-24 10:46:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf., reg. no. 540206-2010, Dalvegur 10–14, 201 Kópavogur, has published a supplement to the base prospectus, dated 9 October 2025, in connection with the issuance programme for bonds and bills. The supplement, which forms part of the base prospectus, is dated 24 November 2025 and has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The supplement is issued in Icelandic and published electronically on Festi's website together with the base prospectus, .

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the supplement approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).

Attachment

  • Viðauki við grunnlýsingu Festi hf._24.11.2025

MENAFN24112025004107003653ID1110389963



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search