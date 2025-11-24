NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres Among The TOP 100 Spas In The World For The Second Consecutive Year
For the past 17 years, Luxury Lifestyle Awards has recognized, celebrated, and promoted the world's finest luxury products and services. Selected brands are evaluated by industry experts according to criteria such as reputation, credibility, positioning, experience, and excellence in service.
NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres offers a wellness sanctuary where luxury and serenity blend to create a deeply relaxing experience through its extensive menu of treatments, massages, and facials, along with personalized attention that combines ancestral practices with cutting-edge technology, resulting in renewed body and mind.
