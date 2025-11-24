CM Mohan Yadav Heralds 'Atmanirbhar Panchayat-Samridhh' As A Step To Gram Swaraj By 2047

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the foundational spirit of Indian governance has always been anchored in local self-governance, where administration begins at the village level.

The Chief Minister made the remark while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on "Atmanirbhar Panchayat-Samridhh Madhya Pradesh", being organised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (Watershed Development 2.0) in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav described the workshop on 'Atmanirbhar Panchayat-Samridhh Madhya Pradesh' as a decisive step towards Gram Swaraj, local self-reliance and a developed Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a large gathering of representatives from the three-tier panchayats (village, janpad and zila), he praised the leadership of panchayat representatives in shaping strategies that make panchayats administratively efficient, financially strong and communally self-reliant.

"Our country has great potential in trade and business across many sectors. As opportunities grow, we will also get chances to progress. With development, campaigns will continue to focus on the welfare of the poor, youth and women," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister suggested administrative reforms in panchayat bodies, stating that suggestions made by district and block panchayat vice-presidents during school inspections will be recorded and implemented.

CM Yadav also reiterated that gram panchayat heads (sarpanches) have been authorised to spend up to Rs 25 lakh for panchayat activities -- a starting step, with more initiatives to follow.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister urged panchayats to prepare master plans to improve investment opportunities and residential planning, beginning with Vidisha.

"The state government has empowered panchayats to manage drinking-water supplies, and rural development is being promoted through solar pump schemes, offering up to 90 per cent subsidy for farmers purchasing three- to five-horsepower pumps," CM Yadav said.