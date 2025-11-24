7Th African Union-European Union Summit: The Africa24 Group Offers You Exclusive Coverage

From November 24 to 25, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) will provide exceptional coverage of the 7th African Union-European Union Summit. This multilateral summit will be co-chaired by the President of Angola, João Lourenço, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.

The summit will build on the outcomes of the EU-AU ministerial meeting held in Brussels in May 2025, where ministers reaffirmed their determination to forge closer ties between the two continents, guided by shared values, mutual interests and a common vision for sustainable growth and prosperity.

African Union-European Union Summit: a major event in two thematic sessions:



Peace, security, governance and multilateralism Citizens, migration and mobility

About the 2025 African Union-European Union Summit:

The 2025 African Union-European Union Summit, celebrating 25 years of partnership, is being held under Angola's rotating presidency and promises to be a catalyst for transformative agreements. It will focus on peace, security, economic integration, trade, multilateralism, sustainable development, digital transition, migration and human development.

With the Global Gateway mobilising €150 billion for 2030 and the European Peace Facility supporting stability, this summit is part of a dynamic initiated in 2000 in Cairo and renewed in 2022 in Brussels, aimed at deepening economic, cultural and political ties between the two continents.

