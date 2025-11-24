Dharmendra's Death An 'End Of An Era': PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari Mourn

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described Dharmendra as a "simple human being" and noted that the film industry has suffered a huge loss. The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 on Monday. Speaking on their personal ties, he said, "Dharmendra was not just a good actor but also a good and simple human being. I had a personal connection with him. He was committed to the country and the farmers. His work in films cannot be forgotten. The film industry has suffered a huge loss with his passing away. He used to come and meet me. I have good relations with his sons and Hema Malini ji."

PM Modi calls it 'end of an era'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the family of the legendary actor, calling the actor's demise an "end of an era" in Indian cinema. "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," wrote PM Modi.

A Look at His Life and Family

Lgendary actor Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

'He-Man' of Indian Cinema

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. He will always be considered the epitome of romance, action, reinvention and grace for centuries. (ANI)

