CRN® Names Trish Cagliostro Of Orchid Security To The Channel Women On The Rise List For 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security, the company bringing clarity and control to the complexity of enterprise identity, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Trish Cagliostro, Orchid's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), on its 2025 Channel Women on the Rise list. This annual list recognizes up-and-coming women leaders whose commitment and innovative strategies are driving success for solution providers throughout the IT channel.

Cagliostro joined Orchid Security to lead its introduction to the market and build on its early Fortune 1000 customers. In the first year, she and the team have activated their first channel partner, Guidepoint Security, immediately building an eight-figure sales pipeline. Enterprises are intrigued by the possibility of automating the traditionally manual“heavy lift” of identity and access management (IAM) program and are excited to see it first hand in their environment.

Before Orchid, she served as the Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Wiz, where she built the global partner organization behind the company's lightning-fast journey to $100 million in ARR in 18 months and $350 million within its first four years. This momentum led to a $32 billion acquisition by their strategic partner, Google. Cagliostro brings a“partner first and only” approach to form the foundation of go-to-market at Orchid Security.

“It is an honor to be included on CRN's Women on the Rise list among so many exceptional channel leaders,” said Cagliostro.“Driving Orchid's go-to-market strategy gives me the opportunity to put partners at the foundation of our strategy and realize the benefits of a partner-focused go-to market from day one. We work hand-in-hand with organizations that are ready to redefine how identity is secured at scale, and our collective work is reshaping the standards and expectations for identity security across the industry.”

Each honoree on the Channel Women on the Rise list, now in its sixth year, was carefully selected by the CRN editorial team based in large part on recommendations from esteemed channel chiefs and other channel management executives. These extraordinary women are highly skilled in areas such as channel program management, marketing and partner engagement, among others. Through their expertise and commitment, they each enhance their respective channel partner programs and initiatives and support channel partners in achieving success.

“The women recognized on CRN's 2025 Channel Women on the Rise list exemplify innovation, leadership and excellence in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, at CRN, The Channel Company.“Their commitment to driving partner success and influencing the evolution of the channel ecosystem is propelling their careers forward and inspiring others across the industry.”

The 2025 Channel Women on the Rise list will be featured online beginning Nov. 24 at crn/womenontherise.





About Orchid Security

Orchid Security sees straight into application code to deliver the industry's first Identity Control Plane, transforming IAM complexity into clarity, compliance and control. Its Identity-First Security Orchestration platform continuously discovers enterprise applications, analyzes their native authentication and authorization flows, and accelerates onboarding into governance systems-cutting months of manual work into a single click. By exposing and remediating the 'identity dark matter' hidden across modern environments, Orchid helps enterprises reduce risk, lower operational costs and achieve compliance at scale. Backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid leverages observability, automation and large language models to unify fragmented identity operations. Global organizations rely on Orchid to, among other things, modernize identity governance, accelerate IGA adoption and secure the next generation of applications and AI agents.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit.

