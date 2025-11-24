Gujarat Police Conducts Crackdown On Anti-National Elements

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Gujarat Police has completed verification of 31,834 individuals linked to anti-national activities over the last 30 years, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said.

The special drive, ordered after Gujarat ATS recently seized weapons from suspected anti-national operatives and following the tragic bomb blast in Delhi, was launched to strengthen vigilance across the state.

As part of the operation, police scrutinised decades of records under serious offences such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), TADA, NDPS Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act, and cases involving fake currency. Teams conducted door-to-door checks to verify the current status, employment and activities of listed offenders.

Of the 31,834 individuals examined, 11,880 (around 37%) were traced, and dossiers have been updated. Police found that 2,326 accused had died, while 3,744 had changed addresses; these individuals will now be traced and checked at their new locations. Another 4,506 accused were found to be residing outside Gujarat.

DGP Sahay said the first phase of the verification drive has been completed within the 100-hour deadline.

A special SOP has now been prepared for Phase Two, under which police will coordinate with other states to track and verify those living outside Gujarat and compile updated dossiers.

The exercise, he said, aims at establishing permanent, proactive oversight on anti-national elements and ensuring the state's security remains robust. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is India's primary anti-terror law used to curb activities that threaten national sovereignty and security.

TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act), now repealed, was an earlier, stringent anti-terror law used to prosecute terrorism-related offences.

The NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) deals with the control, regulation, and punishment of drug trafficking, possession and production of illegal narcotics.

The Arms Act regulates the acquisition, possession, manufacture, sale and transport of firearms and ammunition in India, making unauthorised possession or use a punishable offence.

The Explosives Act governs the manufacture, storage, transport and use of explosives, aiming to prevent illegal possession and potential misuse for criminal or terror activities.