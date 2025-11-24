Mobile Pet Care Market Size Worth USD 1,625.40 Million By 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile pet care market size



Mobile Pet Care Market Highlights:

What is Mobile Pet Care?

Mobile pet care market growth

Mobile pet care is a wide range of services, including training, grooming, and veterinary care. Mobile pet care offers benefits like reducing stress, convenience, providing a hygienic experience, and offering personalised care. Medical pet care delivered services in an equipped vehicle and a lower-stress environment for pets.

What are the Different Types of Mobile Pet Care Services?

Services Description Examples Grooming Services The process of improving, cleaning, and maintaining a pet's appearance & hygiene.

Bathing

Nail Trimming

Dental Care

Hair Cutting

Brushing Styling Veterinary Services The service involves treatment, examination, and diagnosis of pets through diverse methods.

Health Check-Ups

Surgery

Chronic Care

Vaccinations

Diagnostics

Hospice Care Imaging



Major Government Initiatives for Mobile Pet Care Industry:

1. Direct funding for mobile veterinary units: Many countries and states directly fund the purchase and operation of mobile veterinary vehicles. These units, like India's Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) scheme, bring diagnostic tools, treatment, and minor surgery capabilities directly to a farmer's or pet owner's doorstep.

2. Veterinary telehealth guidelines and platforms: Governments or their think tanks, such as India's NITI Aayog, develop guidelines and platforms to facilitate telemedicine for livestock and companion animals. These initiatives increase access to care, reduce costs, and allow veterinarians to monitor animals remotely, addressing staffing shortages and geographical barriers.

3. Vet school partnerships and grants: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides grants through programs like the Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP) and the Animal Health and Disease Research Capacity Program. These grants fund veterinary schools and state agricultural experiment stations to perform research and, in some cases, outreach into underserved rural areas, including through mobile units.

4. Loan repayment programs: To incentivize veterinarians to work in underserved rural and veterinary shortage areas, some state and federal governments offer loan repayment programs. By reducing the financial burden of veterinary school, these programs encourage graduates to serve populations that would otherwise lack adequate animal care.

5. Support for mobile care for the elderly: Some governments recognize the importance of pet companionship for the elderly and provide initiatives to support it. For example, the Australian government considered including pet support options in federally funded in-home aged care programs to help older adults keep their pets and avoid surrendering them.

6. Tax deductions for mobile businesses: In some countries, tax codes provide incentives that can benefit mobile pet care businesses. For example, the U.S. IRS Section 179 allows small businesses, including mobile dog groomers, to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment and vehicles in the year they are purchased.

7. Regulatory frameworks for mobile vet services: Regulatory bodies, such as the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in the UK, provide guidance on how mobile veterinary units must be connected to a registered "bricks and mortar" premises. Such regulations ensure a high standard of care by requiring a physical base of operations, even when most services are mobile.

8. Toll-free helplines and call centers: Integrated call centers and toll-free numbers are a key component of many government-funded mobile vet services. These centers receive calls from livestock owners and pet parents, prioritize emergencies, and dispatch mobile units, ensuring that help is delivered in a timely and coordinated manner.

Key Trends of the Mobile Pet Care Market



Pet humanization and demand for premium care: The trend of treating pets as family members, often called "pet humanization," drives owners to seek high-quality, premium products and services for their companions. This leads to increased spending on comprehensive health, wellness, and grooming, and a desire for convenient services that cater to busy lifestyles.



Integration of technology and telemedicine: Advanced technology is enabling the digital transformation of mobile pet care, from AI-powered diagnostics to app-based scheduling. The use of pet telemedicine



Growth of specialized and luxury services: The market is expanding beyond basic services to include highly specialized offerings that cater to a pet's unique needs. Examples include tailored nutrition plans, hospice and palliative care, and advanced on-site diagnostic procedures like digital radiography and ultrasounds. The luxury segment is also expanding with spa treatments like therapeutic massage and aromatherapy.



Expansion of mobile grooming and spa services: The demand for personalized and convenient mobile grooming services continues to rise. Mobile groomers offer on-the-spot services, which helps reduce pet and owner stress by eliminating travel and providing one-on-one attention in a familiar environment. The use of eco-friendly and natural grooming products is also a growing trend within this segment.

Rise of subscription-based models: Mobile pet care is increasingly adopting subscription models to provide regular, proactive care and generate a stable revenue stream. These models can bundle services like wellness checks, flea and tick treatments, or personalized food deliveries into convenient monthly plans. This approach provides budget predictability for pet owners and enhances client retention for businesses.



You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Mobile Pet Care Market Opportunity

Growing Pet Ownership Surges Demand for Mobile Pet Care

The rise in the number of pet owners and the growing humanization of pets increases demand for mobile pet care. The growing demand for services like veterinary visits and premium grooming increases the adoption of mobile pet care. The increasing need for specialized wellness treatments and spa-level grooming requires mobile pet care.

The busy lifestyles of pet owners and their focus on providing a less stressful environment for pets increase demand for services like nail trimming, bathing, and brushing. The increasing awareness about pet wellness and diverse pet issues like mobility issues, sickness, & surgery, & injuries increases demand for mobile pet care. The growing pet ownership creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Mobile Pet Care Market Limitations and Challenges

High Operational Cost Limits Market Expansion

With several benefits of mobile pet care in pets' lives, the high operational cost restricts the market growth. Factors like travel expenses, one-on-one attention, premium services, specialized vehicle, and high-quality equipment are responsible for the high operational cost. The customization of the grooming of vehicles requires grooming setup like dryers, tubs, water tanks, dryers, and generators increases the cost.

The vehicle maintenance and specialized equipment increase the cost. The high need for fuel and premium door-to-door services requires a high cost. The customized grooming experience and premium services like de-shedding treatments, blueberry facial, & teeth brushing require a high cost. The high operational cost hampers the growth of the market.

Mobile Pet Care Market Report Scope

Metric Mobile Pet Care Market Market Size in 2024 USD 749.40 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 809.72 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 874.92 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,625.40 Million Market Growth Rate (2025-2034) CAGR of 8.05% Largest Market Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Services, Animal, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East / Africa Additional Insight Market expansion driven by mobile grooming & veterinary services, rising pet ownership, and convenience-led home-services growth

Case Study: How Mobile Pet Care Services Transformed Pet Wellness and Convenience

Background

With pet ownership increasing globally and pets increasingly treated as family members, demand for convenient, stress-free, and high-quality care has grown dramatically. Busy lifestyles, accessibility challenges, and rising expectations for premium treatment have shifted pet owners away from traditional veterinary clinics and grooming salons to mobile, on-demand services delivered at home.

By 2034, the Mobile Pet Care Market is expected to reach USD 1,625.4 Million, growing at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2025 to 2034. North America currently leads the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth, driven by the rapid rise in pet humanization and increasing adoption rates.

Case Example: The Transformation Journey of“House Paws Mobile Veterinary Service”

Challenge

Traditional vet clinics often struggle to accommodate pets who:



Experience high anxiety during travel

Live in households with elderly or mobility-challenged owners

Require urgent care in remote areas Need specialized, frequent wellness checks

Pet owners increasingly desired convenience, personalized service, and reduced stress for their animals.

Strategy

House Paws Mobile Veterinary Service comprehensive in-home veterinary care, including:



Pain management & hospice support

Mobile diagnostic imaging

Vaccinations & chronic illness care Advanced mobile equipment designed for doorstep treatment

Their model eliminated:

✘ Clinic wait times

✘ Transportation stress

✘ Separation anxiety for pets

And introduced:

✔ Personalized one-on-one treatment

✔ Flexible scheduling & subscription plans

✔ Deeper trust and stronger pet-owner engagement

Outcome

Within two years:



Customer retention increased significantly due to personalized care packages

Service adoption expanded into rural and underserved regions

The company became a model for premium mobile veterinary care Revenue grew steadily, encouraging investments in additional mobile units

The model proved that convenience and emotional care are just as valuable as medical expertise.

Mobile Pet Care Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Mobile Pet Care Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing ownership of pets in houses and the shift towards convenience-driven pet services increase demand for mobile pet care. The increased spending on pet care and the strong emphasis on pet health increase the adoption of mobile pet care. The well-established pet care infrastructure and the rise in pet care premiumization require mobile pet care, driving the overall growth of the market.

The growing number of pet owners and busy lifestyles are fueling demands for advanced mobile pet care solutions across North America. The strong focus on technological innovations like Wag and Rover enabling access of cutting-edge mobile pet care services like dog waling and sitting to the regional consumers.

The U.S. Mobile Pet Care Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to a combination of economic, technological, and cultural factors. Firstly, the US has one of the highest pet ownership rates globally, with nearly 70% of households owning at least one pet, creating a large and consistent demand for pet-related services.

Additionally, American consumers increasingly value convenience and are willing to pay a premium for personalized, at-home pet care, especially in urban and suburban areas where busy lifestyles drive the need for mobile solutions. The country's strong disposable income levels and well-established veterinary services sector also make it easier for mobile pet care businesses to thrive.

How is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Mobile Pet Care Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on at-home pet care solutions and the increasing pet adoption rate increase demand for mobile pet care. The high spending on pet healthcare and the development of smart pet monitor solutions help the market growth.

The increasing humanization of pets and the busy lifestyles of pet owners increase demand for mobile pet care, supporting the overall market growth. Asia is witnessing rapid growth in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for pet care and industry-wide strategic initiatives, including acquisitions by key market players and mergers are fueling this growth. The growing trend for premium pet products is shaping the market expansion.

China Mobile Pet Care Market Trends

China's dominance in the regional market is driven by a unique combination of demographic, economic, technological, and cultural factors that have rapidly transformed the pet care landscape. Over the past decade, pet ownership in China has surged, particularly among millennials and Gen Z in urban centers like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. These younger generations increasingly treat pets as family members, a phenomenon known as“pet humanization,” which has shifted demand from basic pet products to premium, personalized services, including mobile grooming, in-home veterinary care, and pet nutrition consulting.

Mobile Pet Care Market Segmentation

Service Insights

Why the Grooming Segment Dominates the Mobile Pet Care Market?

The grooming segment dominated the market in 2024. The strong focus on eliminating the salon travel time of pets and busy professionals increases the adoption of mobile grooming. The focus on lowering the anxiety of pets and high spending on pet care increases demand for grooming. The need for maintaining nail health and a strong focus on removing fleas & ticks in pets increases demand for grooming. The availability of services like nail trimming, bathing, and brushing drives the overall growth of the market.

The veterinary segment is growing fastest in the market during the forecast period. The growing humanization of pets and a strong focus on high-quality pet care increase demand for veterinary services. The growing risks of infectious diseases in pets and increasing awareness about pet diseases require veterinary services. The busy schedules of pet owners and growing vaccination needs increase demand for veterinary services, supporting the overall market growth.

Animal Type Insights

How the Dog Segment Held the Largest Share in the Mobile Pet Care Market?

The dog segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The high rates of dog ownership and high spending on dog care increase demand for mobile pet care. The growing demand for nail clipping, bathing, and haircuts in dogs helps the market growth. The high spending on premium dog services and the rise in dog vaccinations drive the overall growth of the market.

The cat segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rise in the number of cat owners and a strong focus on maintaining cats' health increase demand for mobile pet care. The busy lifestyles of cat owners and the focus on lowering cat stress require mobile pet care. The growing demand for specialized veterinary care and gentle grooming techniques in cats increases the adoption of mobile pet care, supporting the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

Top Companies in the Mobile Pet Care Market



Aussie Mobile Vet Pty Ltd - Expand from general mobile vet services to include specialized at-home procedures, such as advanced dental care and minor surgeries, to reduce the need for clinic visits for more complex needs.



Mobile Pet Vet, LLC - Expand beyond routine services to provide advanced diagnostic capabilities on-site, including portable digital radiography and ultrasound, to enable more comprehensive and rapid health assessments.



My Pet Mobile Vet - Expand service offerings to include preventative wellness plans and subscriptions that cover ongoing vaccinations, parasite control, and regular check-ups, providing a predictable schedule and cost for pet owners.



Dial a Dog Wash Ltd. - Expand from mobile grooming to a broader range of in-van spa and wellness treatments, such as medicated baths, therapeutic massage, and aromatherapy, to cater to pets with specific skin or anxiety issues.

House Paws Mobile Veterinary Service - Expand on end-of-life care by offering comprehensive hospice and palliative care packages, including pain management, emotional support resources for owners, and after-care services like memorial options.



Recent Developments



In June 2025, Humane Animal Partners expanded its pet care with the launch of a mobile vet clinic. The mobile clinic offers services like neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and spaying.



In February 2025, Woofie's of Boulder launched new mobile pet care services. The company offers services like overnight & daytime sitting, walking, and a spa for pets like cats, bunnies, dogs, & parakeets.

In January 2025, Pink Paws launched its first mobile grooming van for pet care in eastern India. The van offers doorstep services and consists of class equipment & professional expertise.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Services



Grooming



Bathing



Brushing



Nail Trimming

Others

Veterinary



Vaccination



Diagnostic Tests & Imaging



Physical Health Monitoring Others

By Animal Type



Dogs

Cats Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Get Recent News:

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research: