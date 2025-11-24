Iran's Astara Terminal Set To Expand Country's Import And Export Capacity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's northern Gilan Province is set to strengthen its trade capacity as a new border terminal in Astara is prepared for construction, a development expected to significantly increase the country's import and export volumes, said Fariborz Moradi, Director General of Gilan's Road Maintenance and Transportation Department, Trend reports.

During his visit to assess the progress of the new terminal and the connected highway, Moradi highlighted that six hectares of land have been secured for the terminal's development, with contractors actively working on the project.

He emphasized that the new terminal will primarily facilitate freight and commercial transportation, underscoring Astara's significance as one of Iran's key gateways for export and transit operations.

Moradi also noted the rapid advancement in the construction of a 1.4-kilometer highway, which connects the new automobile bridge over the Astarachay River to Iran. He projected that both the road and the terminal would be operational in the near future.

Furthermore, a newly inaugurated automobile bridge across the Astarachay River, completed on December 30, 2023, is a collaborative effort between Azerbaijan and Iran. The bridge, which cost 5.8 million euros, spans 97.5 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, with its foundation laid on January 25, 2022.