Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Falls On Business Premises In Chernihiv Leaving Three Injured

Russian Drone Falls On Business Premises In Chernihiv Leaving Three Injured


2025-11-24 09:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"There was a recorded fall of a Shahed on the territory of a private business. Three people were injured," the post says.

Read also: Drone attack on Kharkiv: updated data shows four dead, 13 injured

Bryzhynskyi clarified that the injured had shrapnel wounds. Before this, the Air Force had warned about UAVs moving toward Chernihiv from the north.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv, and the fall of a Russian UAV was recorded.

MENAFN24112025000193011044ID1110389439



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search