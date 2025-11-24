Russian Drone Falls On Business Premises In Chernihiv Leaving Three Injured
"There was a recorded fall of a Shahed on the territory of a private business. Three people were injured," the post says.Read also: Drone attack on Kharkiv: updated data shows four dead, 13 injured
Bryzhynskyi clarified that the injured had shrapnel wounds. Before this, the Air Force had warned about UAVs moving toward Chernihiv from the north.
As reported, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv, and the fall of a Russian UAV was recorded.
