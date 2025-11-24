Russian Drone Falls On Business Premises In Chernihiv Leaving Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"There was a recorded fall of a Shahed on the territory of a private business. Three people were injured," the post says.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: updated data shows four dead, 13 injured

Bryzhynskyi clarified that the injured had shrapnel wounds. Before this, the Air Force had warned about UAVs moving toward Chernihiv from the north.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv, and the fall of a Russian UAV was recorded.