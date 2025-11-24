Russians Storm Without Any Armor In Lyman Sector
The brigade notes that active assault operations by the Russian army in their area of control continue. To maintain the high intensity of the offensive, the Russian command regularly replenishes its forces.
Ukrainian defenders are increasingly detecting and eliminating enemy assault troops that lack armor.Read also: Lithuanian FM urges EU to reach agreement on frozen Russian assets to gain seat at negotiating table
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russians carried out nine attacks in the Lyman sector attempting to break through the defense lines in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Serednie, and Zarichne, towards Novyi Myr.
Illustrative photo: ArmyInform
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment