Russians Storm Without Any Armor In Lyman Sector


2025-11-24 09:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, according to Ukrinform.

The brigade notes that active assault operations by the Russian army in their area of control continue. To maintain the high intensity of the offensive, the Russian command regularly replenishes its forces.

Ukrainian defenders are increasingly detecting and eliminating enemy assault troops that lack armor.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russians carried out nine attacks in the Lyman sector attempting to break through the defense lines in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Serednie, and Zarichne, towards Novyi Myr.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform

UkrinForm

