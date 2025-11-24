Russians Storm Without Any Armor In Lyman Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, according to Ukrinform.

The brigade notes that active assault operations by the Russian army in their area of control continue. To maintain the high intensity of the offensive, the Russian command regularly replenishes its forces.

Ukrainian defenders are increasingly detecting and eliminating enemy assault troops that lack armor.

Lithuanian FM urges EU to reach agreement on frozen Russian assets to gain seat at negotiating table

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russians carried out nine attacks in the Lyman sector attempting to break through the defense lines in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Serednie, and Zarichne, towards Novyi Myr.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform