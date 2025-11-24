Alex Mcphee-Browne
- PhD student studying the American and global far right, University of Cambridge
I am a current PhD candidate at Cambridge researching fascism and the American far-right (between 1945-1975). I hold a First Class Honors MA and BA from the University of Melbourne. I have published extensively in leading journals including Journal of American Studies and Review in American History. I have been awarded fellowships from institutions including the New York Public Library, the American Jewish Archives, and the University of Oregon. My research explores antidemocratic thought, conservatism, and the extreme right in twentieth-century America.Experience
- 2018 University of Melbourne, MA
