Emily Ronay Johnston
- Assistant Teaching Professor of Global Arts, Media and Writing Studies, University of California, Merced
Emily Rónay Johnston (she/her) is an assistant teaching professor at the University of California, Merced, where she studies how writing cultivates agency. Supported by a Mellon Foundation fellowship (2024–2026), she is integrating psychology and neuroscience with writing studies to understand how writing supports learning and growth. Her book-in-progress, Writing is Resilience, explores how the writing process can help students navigate the transition into adulthood. Her work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals including College Composition and Communication, Writers: Craft & Context, and Rhetoric of Health & Medicine, as well as several edited collections, and is forthcoming in Pedagogy.Experience
- –present Assistant Teaching Professor of Global Arts, Media and Writing Studies, University of California, Merced
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment