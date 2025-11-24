Gunpoint Announces Grant Of Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,800,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees under its stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.55 per share for a term of five years. The Options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually commencing November 21, 2026, the first anniversary of the date of the grant.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint has 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project ("Talapoosa") located in the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Talapoosa hosts over 1.0 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver (in the Measured and Indicated categories) and 233,532 ounces of gold and 2,172,766 ounces of silver in the Inferred category. In addition, two large underexplored, subparallel mineralized trends within the land package provide significant district scale upside.

Messrs. Todd Kanhai M.A Sc P.Eng and Todd McCracken P.GEO from TETRA TECH are the Qualified Persons (QP) for the Talapoosa Project Mineral Resource.

For more information on Gunpoint, please visit our website at or contact Randy Reifel at (604) 731-2219.

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD.

"P. Randy Reifel"

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking Information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the estimated mineral resources at the Company's Talapoosa project and two large subparallel trends within the land package providing significant district scale upside. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.