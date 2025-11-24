403
Kuwait Committed To Accelerating Digital Transformation -- Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Communications Omar Al-Omar reaffirmed on Monday the government's commitment to accelerating digital transformation and building a modern system that enhances government efficiency and supports a competitive national economy.
Speaking at the Innovation Day forum, Al-Omar said digitalization has become a cornerstone of strong economies, stressing that digital transformation is not an option but a national necessity to achieve the New Kuwait 2035 vision.
The forum, organized by SAP, was attended by the German Ambassador along with technology leaders and decision-makers.
The minister highlighted the political leadership's focus on developing digital infrastructure, raising the efficiency of state institutions, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector and global technology firms.
He stated that this would improve institutional performance, enhance service quality, and create an environment conducive to innovation.
Al-Omar emphasized that investing in national talent remains central to the country's vision, noting ongoing efforts to advance training programs and expand cooperation with international institutions.
He pointed to the recent education-focused memorandum of understanding between the Central Agency for Information Technology and SAP as a step toward equipping Kuwaiti youth with future skills.
German Ambassador Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz praised the strong and steadily advancing ties between Kuwait and Germany, expressing his country's readiness to support Kuwait's 2035 vision across political and economic sectors.
SAP Kuwait General Manager Sundus Bushahri highlighted the depth of Kuwait-Germany strategic cooperation and SAP's role in advancing the country's digital innovation through data-driven and AI-based solutions.
She noted that SAP supports 98 of the world's 100 largest companies and facilitates over 84 percent of global trade through its systems.
Bushahri announced that SAP Kuwait will launch its first AI Hackathon in February 2026 in partnership with Kuwait University, bringing together government entities, universities, and emerging innovators to develop advanced AI solutions.
The Vice Chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Manal Al-Mazyad said the event provides an important platform to explore the latest innovations in data systems and artificial intelligence, helping CITRA update regulatory frameworks and support more efficient digital operating models.
The forum concluded with honoring Minister Al-Omar and several institutions for their contributions to innovation and investments in integrated applications, data, and AI to support Kuwait's sustainable growth.
SAP is a Germany-based multinational company specializing in enterprise software, cloud solutions, and technical support services. (end)
