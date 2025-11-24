403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EC Pres. Welcomes Good Progress In Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that "efficient and coordinated European engagement, as well as a strong European presence in Geneva has allowed us to make good progress in the negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
In a statement following the EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine held in Angola on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit, von der Leyen said that more work remains despite "a solid basis for moving forward."
The European countries must "remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interests at the centre of our efforts," she said, noting that the issue concerns "the security of our entire continent, now and in the future."
She added that today's meeting in Luanda "reaffirmed that we are united in our support of Ukraine."
She underscored the need to respect "Ukraine's territory and sovereignty," stressing that as a sovereign state, "only Ukraine can make decisions regarding their armed forces, the choice of their destiny is in their own hands."
Von der Leyen also highlighted "Europe's centrality in the country's future," noting that the EU will continue its engagement on Tuesday with partners from the Coalition of the Willing to discuss ways of supporting Kyiv. (end)
arn
In a statement following the EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine held in Angola on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit, von der Leyen said that more work remains despite "a solid basis for moving forward."
The European countries must "remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interests at the centre of our efforts," she said, noting that the issue concerns "the security of our entire continent, now and in the future."
She added that today's meeting in Luanda "reaffirmed that we are united in our support of Ukraine."
She underscored the need to respect "Ukraine's territory and sovereignty," stressing that as a sovereign state, "only Ukraine can make decisions regarding their armed forces, the choice of their destiny is in their own hands."
Von der Leyen also highlighted "Europe's centrality in the country's future," noting that the EU will continue its engagement on Tuesday with partners from the Coalition of the Willing to discuss ways of supporting Kyiv. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment