Flex Partners With Soundcore To Make Better Sleep Eligible For HSA And FSA Spending

The partnership expands access to soundcore's new Sleep A30, the world's first smart ANC sleep earbuds, empowering consumers to invest in better rest and recovery with pre-tax dollars

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- soundcore, the audio brand by Anker Innovations known for its exceptional sound technology and innovation in everyday audio experiences, has partnered with Flex, the leading HSA/FSA infrastructure company, to make it easier for consumers to use their pre-tax health benefits on products that support better sleep, relaxation, and recovery.

Through this partnership, soundcore's Sleep A30, smart active noise-cancelling (ANC) sleep earbuds, are now eligible for HSA and FSA spending, unlocking pre-tax savings for consumers. Powered by Flex's seamless checkout and eligibility verification technology, consumers can now use their health benefit dollars to access next-generation sleep technology that helps block noise, calm the mind, and support deeper, more restorative rest.

“Sleep impacts everything - focus, recovery, mood, and long-term health,” said Samantha O'Keefe, Co-Founder & CEO at Flex.“By partnering with soundcore, we're enabling people to use their health dollars proactively, investing in products that meaningfully improve their well-being. The Sleep A30 is a perfect example of how innovative consumer technology can become a best-in-class sleep aid.”

Crafted for comfort and intelligent sound adaptation, the Sleep A30 combines ANC engineered for sleep with ear-canal adaptation to dynamically reduce appliance hum, pet sounds, and traffic noise. Additional features include a 3-stage snore masking system that analyzes and optimizes audio in real time, an ergonomic design made of ultra-soft silicone ensuring all-night comfort even for side sleepers, and AI-powered brainwave audio, which uses binaural beats to synchronize brainwaves for relaxation and restorative sleep.

“At soundcore, we have spent years advancing sound technology to improve how people live, focus, and rest,” said Andy Fucha, Lead Brand Manager at soundcore.“With the Sleep A30, we have combined sleep engineered ANC, adaptive snore masking, and binaural audio to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Partnering with Flex allows us to make this breakthrough technology more accessible by letting people use their HSA and FSA funds toward truly better sleep.”

As more consumers seek everyday, preventive ways to support wellness, from improved sleep to stress reduction, soundcore and Flex are helping redefine what investing in your health can look like.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending-boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn't have to. Learn more at .

About soundcore

Established in 2017 by a group of sound enthusiasts and engineers who firmly believe sound is life's most powerful motivator, soundcore is dedicated to delivering seamless and intuitive auditory experiences that keep fast-paced lifestyles moving-helping you feel fulfillment, joy, and optimism every step of the way. By combining innovation with comfort, soundcore makes exceptional sound accessible anytime, anywhere. Explore more at .

