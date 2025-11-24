Baltic Horizon Fund Portfolio Valuations: Preliminary Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has received preliminary results of portfolio valuations by the independent real estate appraisers. Based on the preliminary assessment, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio is EUR 208.7 million (reported on the interim financial statements as of 30 September 2025: EUR 228.3 million).

The fund manager will finalise the review of valuation models and report the final effect of these, together with the release of NAV of the Fund for the end of November 2025. The summary of property valuations will also be published on the Fund's webpage thereafter.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

