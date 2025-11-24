K'taka BJP Seeks Voter List Revision, Alleges 3 Lakh Bangladeshis Living In Bengaluru Alone

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit said on Monday that the process of voter revision must take place in Karnataka as well on the lines of Bihar.

The Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka, while taking to social media platform X, said, "Voter list revision must take place in Karnataka as well. There is suspicion that nearly three lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are residing in Bengaluru alone."

"The Congress, which has made illegal immigrants its vote bank, is opposing the voter list revision for this very reason. Voter list revision in Karnataka should be carried out on the Bihar model," BJP leader Ashoka added.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, he also announced that protests will be held in all Assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28 condemning the Congress-led government's "anti-farmer" policies.

Protests will also be held at the district headquarters on December 1 and 2.

He released a poster titled 'Congress government Betrays Farmers'.

A short film highlighting what he described as the Congress-led government's "anti-farmer" actions was also screened, BJP leader Ashoka said.

He added that he would tour Kalaburagi on November 25 and Hosapete on November 26.

He said that in the two-and-a-half years that the Congress government has been in power in the state, its maladministration has become a daily nightmare for farmers.

"Across the state, farmers are facing distress due to crop loss and the failure to get support price. Because the state government did not store water properly in the Almatti reservoir, farmers in that region lost the opportunity to raise a second crop."

He alleged that repair work on the Tungabhadra dam gates was proceeding at a snail's pace.

"Karnataka's water is flowing to Andhra Pradesh, and the state government is responsible for this," he said.

He also added: "Compensation has still not been announced for farmers in the state affected by excessive rainfall; there has been delay in opening maize procurement centres; farmers have been denied water for the second crop; and milk incentive payments remain entangled without resolution."

Citing all these issues, BJP leader Ashoka said that the BJP Kisan Morcha will hold a dharna, satyagraha and protest demonstrations at all district and taluk headquarters across the state.

"When our BJP government was in power and Yediyurappa and Bommai were the Chief Ministers of the state, special packages were provided to farmers during floods. It has been six months since the floods, but this (Congress) government is still dithering."

He alleged that all Ministers are busy travelling to Delhi.

"Breakfast at Siddaramaiah's house, dinner at D.K. Shivakumar's house-that is all that is happening," the BJP leader added.

"They claimed to be a socialist government, but this is a government of jesters," he alleged.

Commenting on the leadership tussle, BJP leader R. Ashoka said, "For the past six months, the state government has been engaged in a tug-of-war for the Chief Minister's chair. There is constant fighting over who should sit in the chair. Each of them has taken away one leg of the CM's chair -- Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Parameshwara and Jarakiholi have all pulled out its legs. Today, in Karnataka, there is no Chief Minister's chair left," he remarked.

He added, "Some say there are 60 MLAs behind them; others claim to have 70. It has been alleged by opposition leaders that Rs 60–70 crore has changed hands. Horse-trading has begun. Not a single Minister is responding to the distress of farmers," he said.

Responding to a query, BJP leader Ashoka said, "Mallikarjun Kharge is only a President of the Congress in name. His chair has no power. The AICC President should have been the real High Command, but he has become dependent on others."

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Chief Whip in the Council N. Ravikumar, BJP Kisan Morcha State President and former MLA A.S. Patil Nadahalli, BJP State Secretary Sharan T, BJP Kisan Morcha Vice-President Bharati Mallikarjun and State Spokesperson Mohan Vishva were present at the press conference.