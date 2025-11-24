Cytodyn To Present Prolonged Survival Data On Leronlimab In Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer At The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to deliver a poster presentation on clinical data demonstrating sustained remissionfollowing immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy with or after leronlimab treatmentin patients with metastatic or locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and colorectal cancer (mCRC), announced today that Dr. Milana V. Dolezal, Clinical Associate Professor, Medicine Oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine, will present a poster at the prestigious San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held December 9-12, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Currently, mTNBC is associated with a poor prognosis. The efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) is reduced in patients with mTNBC who have low levels of PD-L1[1]. A recent review of CytoDyn's prior oncology trials suggests that treatment with leronlimab was associated with an increase in levels of PD-L1, and that when combined with an ICI or preceded by treatment with an ICI, it may improve survival in patients with mTNBC[2].

“Our strategy to use leronlimab in a combined approach with ICIs continues to demonstrate great promise,” said Jacob Lalezari, M.D., CEO of CytoDyn.“At SABCS 2025, we look forward to sharing details of a group of patients with mTNBC who were treated with leronlimab and different commercially available PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors who continue to demonstrate sustained long-term remission, including 3 individuals with no current evidence of disease.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:



Title: Prolonged survival following PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy after leronlimab-induced PD-L1 upregulation on cancer-associated macrophage-like cells and circulating tumor cells in patients with metastatic or locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer



Presenter: Dr. Milana V. Dolezal, MD, MSci, Clinical Associate Professor, Medicine Oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine



Poster ID: PS5-02-30



Date/Time: December 12, 2025, 12:30 PM–2:00 PM CST

Location: Exhibit Hall



A copy of the presentations will be made available on CytoDyn's website under the Publications & Posters section after it is presented at the symposium.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients' quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, including the section captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

