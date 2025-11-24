Indydog Celebrates Three Years Of Growth And Success In Houston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IndyDog, a leading outsourced sales and consulting firm headquartered in Houston, is proud to celebrate its third successful year in business. The milestone reflects strong client partnerships, continued market expansion, and the development of a growing leadership team committed to excellence.

Since opening its doors, IndyDog has built a reputation for delivering high-quality customer acquisition results while developing talented individuals into future leaders. In its third year, the firm continued to scale its presence in the Houston market, support major national clients, and create advancement opportunities for high-performing team members.

“Reaching the three-year mark is a meaningful milestone for our organization,” said Jasen Webb, President of IndyDog.“This business has been built by people who show up every day with focus, resilience, and a commitment to doing things the right way. We're incredibly proud of how far we've come and excited for what's ahead.”

Over the past three years, IndyDog has expanded its footprint across Greater Houston, added a second office location, and earned national recognition for consistently delivering strong market representation for its clients. The company also continued to invest in hands-on training, leadership development, and fostering a positive, growth-focused culture.

“Our team continues to raise the bar and set a standard we are proud of,” Webb added.“We're grateful for the trust our clients place in us and energized by the opportunity to keep growing, keep developing leaders, and keep contributing to the Houston business community.”

IndyDog plans to continue expanding its presence in Texas and exploring new markets in the year ahead.

For additional information, visit IndyDog online and follow the team on TikTok to see the latest company highlights and milestones.