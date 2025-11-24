Former NFL Player Nick Ferguson Speaks Out On Mental Health On Fox 11

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former NFL safety Nick Ferguson appeared on Fox 11 News Friday, sharing his mental health journey in professional football ahead of the Rams Mental Health Awareness Game against the Buccaneers.

The interview follows the recent suicide of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, which has intensified the NFL's mental health discussion in recent weeks. Players, coaches and fans are joining the conversation and advocating for more effective solutions.

Ferguson shared what helped him regain confidence and resilience after enduring a knee injury and how he overcame the mental struggle-which he found tougher than the physical.

“I internalized a lot of things,” he shared,“but there were options and ways that I helped myself. The book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, by L. Ron Hubbard helped me to understand we have a reactive mind where we store our pain, loss and trauma and allowed me to understand myself and not only be a better player, but a better husband and friend.”

Ferguson emphasized that while NFL athletes are revered for their physical skill, the mental pressures behind the scenes are overwhelming. He noted that the locker-room culture has improved, but still has a long way to go.“Guys don't really talk about what they're going through,” he explained.“We go out and use our emotions to play physically, but we don't share our internal emotions. We have to normalize the conversation.”

As Ferguson told Fox 11's Marla Tellez, understanding the“why” behind stress and emotion was a turning point.“If you understand where the pain is coming from, you can finally move past it. That's what Dianetics gave me-the ability to be proactive instead of reactive.”

Now in its 75th year, Dianetics provides a practical approach to address stress, trauma and emotional barriers.

Ferguson closed by encouraging anyone struggling to reach out and know that there are effective tools that bring real help.“The biggest thing is letting people know they're not alone,” he said.“Whether you're a player or an everyday person, there are real solutions, such as Dianetics. No one has to fight their battles in silence.”

