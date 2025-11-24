Radiation Oncology Market Size Expected To Reach USD 36.78 Bn At 11.44% CAGR By 2035

Key Takeaways

What are the Revolutionary Technological Advances in Radiation Oncology?

Specifically, the radiation oncology market is related to the medical specialty that covers high-energy radiation in treating cancer by damaging the cancer cells' DNA, either to cure the cancer, mitigate recurrence, or relieve symptoms. Moreover, the market is fueled by the rising progression of more accurate and robust solutions, such as stereotactic radiosurgery and proton surgery, and the emergence of AI and machine learning to escalate accuracy. SRS mainly facilitates very high, concentrated doses of radiation to small, well-defined tumors in a certain treatment session (often 1-5), which is a non-surgical option for concerns, including early-stage lung cancer and brain metastases.

Key Indicators and Highlights

What are the Key Drivers in the Radiation Oncology Market?

Currently, the globe is putting efforts into medical expenses, particularly in developing economies, which further leverages access to more sophisticated healthcare and radiation oncology services. As well as many leading companies are promoting integrated AI in auto-contouring and the progression of surface-guided and robotic systems. Furthermore, the market is increasingly exploring innovative IMRT, 4D imaging, and proton therapy to boost treatment precision and outcomes.

What are the Prominent Trends in the Radiation Oncology Market?



In September 2025, Radformation Inc., a major provider of intelligent automation solutions for radiation oncology, collaborated with Icon Group to execute Radformation's Offline Adaptive Assessment solution across its clinical network. In January 2025, AIG hospitals invested INR 800 crore in the first DynamicARC Proton Therapy System.

What is the Significant Limitation in the Radiation Oncology Market?

One of the important barriers, the need for higher spending on radiation therapy systems and the complex procedures and as for both purchasing equipment and offering treatment is affecting the comprehensive development. Alongside, restricted resources and a lack of specialized personnel are also limiting the market expansion.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

For instance,

In March 2025, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Boston-based Mass General Brigham (MGB) allied on a radiation oncology center to provide a novel alternative for cancer care to Floridians in and around Palm Beach County.



What Made the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Radiation Oncology Market?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly. A rise in the burden of the geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to cancers, is encouraging the development of advanced solutions, especially in China and India. Recently, the Asia-Pacific Radiation Oncology Network (ASPRONET) was developed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which offers virtual tumor boards (VTBs) to assist clinical decision-making across the region.

For instance,

In February 2025, PolyU and Shandong First Medical University partnered to accelerate radiation oncology research in China.



Segmental Insights

By type of radiation therapy analysis

How did the External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) segment was dominant in the radiation oncology market. Its major benefit is that it delivers high doses to tumors while sparing healthy tissue, resulting in increased outcomes with minimal side effects. Nowadays, researchers are bolstering combination therapies, including EBRT & immune checkpoint inhibitors, as well as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT).

During 2025-2034, the internal beam radiation therapy (brachytherapy) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. This approach mainly provides more accurate dose delivery, tailored treatment strategies, and shorter treatment durations. Besides this, the latest revolutions encompass IGBT, which leverages local control & lowered toxicity, whereas the ongoing adoption of High-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy enables the delivery of raised radiation doses in lessen, shorter sessions (hypofractionation).

By application/cancer type analysis

Why did the Breast Cancer Segment Dominate the Radiation Oncology Market in 2024?

The breast cancer segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024. According to NIH, the global number of new cases will rise by 2.7 million annually, while the number of deaths will be 0.87 million by 2030. For this expansion, the market is reducing treatment times (like Hypofractionated while-breast irradiation), de-escalating treatment for low-risk patients, and optimizing targeting to minimize side effects through techniques such as IMRT and novel solutions.

On the other hand, the lung cancer segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. In 2025, the United States is estimated to have nearly 226,650 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer, and about 124,730 deaths. The globe is promoting advanced imaging techniques, like MR-guided radiotherapy (MRgRT), to enable real-time tumor tracking and adaptive treatment. Alongside, the persistent contribution of groundbreaking particle therapy (proton and carbon-ion), and other techniques, like IMRT, SBRT, VMAT, and 4-D planning, are supporting the overall detection and future treatment.

By end-user analysis

Which End-User Led the Radiation Oncology Market in 2024?

Although the oncology centers segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. These robust centers are actively contributing to the research and integration of new approaches, such as radiomics and big data, to accelerate decision-making and treatment efficacy. In June 2025, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center was inaugurated at Norman Regional, about 50,000-square-foot facility in Norman, Oklahoma, which integrates medical and radiation oncology services.

What are the Transforming Developments in the Radiation Oncology Market?



In November 2025, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) introduced a 24-hour emergency service in its oncology department, leveraging emergency, surgical, radiation, and chemotherapy facilities under one roof.

In November 2025, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will unveil an innovative CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy system at the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI by the end of November. In September 2025, Accuray Incorporated launched the Accuray Stellar Solution, created to set a new standard in cancer care.



Radiation Oncology Market Key Players List



Siemens Healthineers

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Hitachi Ltd

ViewRay Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Ion Beam Applications

Isoray Inc.

Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Sotera Health)

RefleXion Medical

Brainlab AG

Mirion Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

P-Cure Ltd.

C-RAD AB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Radiation Therapy



External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy (Brachytherapy)

Proton Therapy Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application/Cancer Type



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Gynecological Cancer Others

By End-User



Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others (including research institutions)

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

