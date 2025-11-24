This Thanksgiving, Experts Want Parents To Know That Picky Eating Isn't Always“Just Picky Eating”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understanding the difference between“picky eating” and a child's need to avoid undesirable textures can help make the holiday feel more inclusive for everyone

Indianapolis, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving is all about family, food and togetherness, but for many children, especially those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or sensory differences, the holiday table can feel more overwhelming than enjoyable. While picky eating is common, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers wants to remind families that some children are not being selective by choice. Instead, they may be struggling with sensory, muscular or physical swallowing challenges that make eating genuinely difficult.

It is important to understand the difference between“picky eating” versus feeding difficulties rooted in sensory or motor-based needs, and there are a few signs that can help. A“picky eater” may simply prefer or avoid a handful of foods because of taste or appearance. However, a child with deeper sensory or motor-based challenges often shows bigger signs such as:



A repetitive gag reflex that takes over with a wide range of foods

Struggling with hypersensitivity and avoiding undesirable textures, which differ from child to child since what is unpreferred for one may be perfectly fine for another

Refusal to sit at the table when new, strongly scented or unpreferred foods are presented

Becoming overwhelmed in new environments, especially during big holiday gatherings Losing food or liquids anteriorly or over-stuffing the mouth

Between unfamiliar dishes and large groups of family and friends, Thanksgiving can be a sensory-heavy day. The added stimulation can make it even harder for children to focus on eating or stay at the table. Children who normally eat well could possibly shut down simply because everything feels different or unpredictable.

Nonetheless, Hopebridge experts say inclusion is possible with a few simple strategies and adjustments that can make the holiday feel more welcoming for children with sensory or feeding needs. Hopebridge encourages families to:



Include a few familiar or favorite foods among the traditional dishes

Create small, manageable portions to provide a less overwhelming plate

Let the child help by stirring the batter, choosing a plate or helping set the table, which can give the child a sense of control and enjoyment Don't give up!

If your child's eating behavior includes frequent gagging, sticking to very limited textures, feeling anxious when food touches their hands or mouth, or having trouble chewing or swallowing, it may be time to explore a feeding evaluation with an occupational or speech therapist.“The longer you wait and see, the more likely feeding impairments can develop over time, whether it's sensory, motor, behavioral or all of the above. Making kiddos comfortable with food helps build their independent desire to explore food items, and independence is the goal!” says Amanda Trent, a speech language pathologist at Hopebridge. The holiday season can be a great time to start this support, especially since the sensory-heavy Thanksgiving setting can make mealtime challenges feel even bigger.

Hopebridge recommends that families look beyond whether a child eats a certain dish and instead advises them to pay attention to how they're responding to the overall experience: the textures, smells, environment and pressures at the table. And most importantly, Hopebridge reminds parents that success isn't measured by a clean plate.“You know your child best, and you know what will work for them in terms of food, activities and sensory needs. Even if they don't eat or won't let Grandma Sue hug and kiss all over them, it is okay. Thanksgiving may not look the same each year or to each family,” says Lauren Chapman, a registered occupational therapist at Hopebridge. For some children, progress may look like sitting with family, tolerating new foods on the table or simply joining the conversation while sticking to their preferred foods. With understanding and preparation, families can create a Thanksgiving that truly reflects what the holiday is meant to be: gratitude, comfort, connection and making sure every child feels supported and included at the table.

