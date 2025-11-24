Strategic National Energy Milestone: Angola Inaugurates The Final Substation Of The Sumbegabelawaco Kungo Project

As Angola marks its 50th year of independence, the country takes another significant step forward in expanding its energy infrastructure with the inauguration of the Quibala substation, the ninth and final substation being delivered under the Sumbe-Gabela-Waco Kungo (SGWK) project, engineered and executed by Mitrelli ( ), a key partner.

This milestone builds on earlier phases that added six substations and more than 600 km of overhead transmission lines (OHL) reaching up to 220 kV. Together, this growing infrastructure forms the backbone of the SGWK corridor, improving the lives of 2.3 million people across the Cuanza Sul province, fueling economic growth and industrialization across the heart of the country, powering communities, and driving economic growth.

The inauguration, held on November 20, was led by H.E. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, reflecting the Government of Angola's strong commitment to advancing the country's energy infrastructure. Distinguished attendees included H.E. Narciso Damásio dos Santos Benedito, Governor of Cuanza Sul Province, Tárcio Cardoso, Executive Board Member of RNT (National Electricity Transmission Grid); and Pedro Estevão Buca, Chairman of ENDE (National Electricity Distribution Company). Mitrelli was represented by Aníbal Fontes, Director of the Energy Sector, and João Germano e Silva, Director of Business Development.

The newly inaugurated Quibala 220/60 kV and 60/30 kV substation in Cuanza Sul Province will deliver reliable, renewable energy, adding 335 MW of available power to support industries, enhance public services, and improve daily life across the region. The SGWK expansion directly supports Angola's national strategy to scale up energy access and drive industrialization. Construction of the substations has already created 900 direct jobs, with broader energy access expected to stimulate an additional 12,000 jobs across multiple sectors.

This national milestone is part of a broader, regional transformation. Mitrelli, in partnership with U.S.-based energy investor HYDRO-LINK, is advancing a landmark 1,150 km cross-border transmission corridor linking Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This project will enable Angola's renewable energy surplus, primarily from hydropower, to reach the DRC's mineral-rich Copperbelt. It represents a crucial step toward regional energy integration, improving grid stability, unlocking cross-border trade, and strengthening energy security across Africa.

Beyond residential and industrial use, the substations also support Angola's agriculture and agri-processing sectors, critical pillars of its export diversification strategy. Reliable electricity boosts production, reduces post-harvest losses, and expands cold storage capacity. The project also supports skills development and job creation through local workforce integration during construction and ongoing operations.

The transition to grid-connected, renewable power is expected to reduce dependence on diesel generators, cutting CO2 emissions by an estimated 392,000 m3 per year- the equivalent of generating 335 MW through fossil fuels. In addition to lowering environmental and health risks, the shift improves energy efficiency and long-term cost competitiveness.

Rodrigo Manso, CEO, Mitrelli:“We are proud to stand alongside the Angolan government in expanding energy access as a foundation for inclusive national development. These projects drive economic growth, support businesses, and create jobs. The inauguration of the Quibala substation reflects Angola's commitment to sustained progress. By combining global expertise with deep local knowledge, we're helping build a more connected, self-sufficient, and prosperous future.”

This project illustrates how strategic energy infrastructure can drive national development and regional competitiveness. A reliable, modern power grid is essential for industrial growth, investment attraction, and economic diversification. Angola's progress in expanding access to electricity, through projects like SGWK, signals a broader shift toward energy security, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

