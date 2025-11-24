403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agency People News In Brief (November 24, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Signal Group has hired Sarah Feldman as senior VP, strengthening the firm's bipartisan public affairs practice. Feldman joins after more than a decade in senior Capitol Hill communications roles, including serving as spokesman and advisor to three U.S. Senators. Signal also added Grace Smith as manager and Mia Iannios as associate.
TORONTO - Proof Strategies has promoted Ally MacLellan to head of AI innovation and technology, reflecting the firm's expanded focus on AI and integrated intelligence. The agency also hired Stephanie Landon as account director and Michael Ras as senior counsel. Landon brings more than 15 years of healthcare communications experience, while Ras joins from Employee Ownership Canada and will support Proof's public affairs and government relations practice. In addition, Alex Pogor, Megan Stanley and Alexandra Valcour have been promoted to senior account director.
LOUISVILLE, KY - PriceWeber has named Mark Holt chief marketing officer. Holt, who joins from evōk advertising, will lead marketing and growth initiatives aimed at elevating the agency's visibility and expanding client partnerships. He brings more than 20 years of marketing, advertising and business
TORONTO - Proof Strategies has promoted Ally MacLellan to head of AI innovation and technology, reflecting the firm's expanded focus on AI and integrated intelligence. The agency also hired Stephanie Landon as account director and Michael Ras as senior counsel. Landon brings more than 15 years of healthcare communications experience, while Ras joins from Employee Ownership Canada and will support Proof's public affairs and government relations practice. In addition, Alex Pogor, Megan Stanley and Alexandra Valcour have been promoted to senior account director.
LOUISVILLE, KY - PriceWeber has named Mark Holt chief marketing officer. Holt, who joins from evōk advertising, will lead marketing and growth initiatives aimed at elevating the agency's visibility and expanding client partnerships. He brings more than 20 years of marketing, advertising and business
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment