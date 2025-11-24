Gold Runner Upsizes Financing To $1,300,000 Due To Strong Demand

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand from investors, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") to up to 6,500,000 units of the Company ("") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000. Each unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 60 months from closing of the offering. The securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The other terms of the Company's Offering, initially announced on November 18, 2025, remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about November 26, 2025. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. As previously disclosed, the Company is relying on the exception set out in Section 4.6(2)(b) of Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 4 - Corporate Governance, Security Holder Approvals and Miscellaneous Provisions (the "Policy") with respect to the requirement to obtain shareholder approval of such transaction as the Company is issuing more than 100% of its issued share capital on a fully diluted basis in the Offering. The Company applied and was granted by the CSE the exception from shareholder approval for this Offering.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific mining districts of Canada and the USA.

The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world-class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the "world-class" Round Mountain deposit.