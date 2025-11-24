Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Meets Slovak Ambassador

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament of Azerbaijan) Sahiba Gafarova met on November 24 with Elchin Gasimov, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, according to the Parliament's press service, Speaker Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on assuming his post and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia. It was noted that the Joint Declaration on Establishing a Strategic Partnership-signed during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent visit to Baku-has elevated bilateral ties to a qualitatively new stage.

The sides positively assessed the intensity of reciprocal visits, emphasizing that such engagements contribute significantly to strengthening cooperation.

Ambassador Gasimov conveyed the greetings of Richard Raši, the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, to the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament. He also extended congratulations on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

The meeting underscored the importance of expanding cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries. Both sides noted the strong potential for further strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, highlighting that reciprocal visits by parliamentary speakers and MPs play a crucial role in deepening collaboration.

Opportunities for cooperation across all areas of parliamentary activity - including between parliamentary committees - were also discussed.