New Settler Outpost In Jordan Valley Of Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov 24 (Petra) – Israeli Settlers launched a new outpost on Monday in the northern Jordan Valley region of the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said.Mutaz Besharat, the official in charge of Jordan Valley affairs in the Tubas Governorate, said the settlers began erecting the outpost in Khirbat al-Hadidiya after construction of a road by military order.Elsewhere, Israeli occupation forces carried out search-and-arrest raids across West Bank towns and villages, detaining 16 Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.It said troops stormed into homes in Nablus, Ramallah, El Bireh, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, and Jenin, arresing the "wanted" people and attacking residents and property.