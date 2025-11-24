Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Her Highness Meets First Lady Of Costa Rica


QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met Monday with HE First Lady of the Republic of Costa Rica Signe Zeikate on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the role of innovation in developing education systems. They also explored cooperation avenues between EAA and Costa Rica in the areas of safeguarding education and empowering youth.

