Her Highness Meets President Of Pontifical Commission For World Children's Day


2025-11-24 08:02:36
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, met today with President of the Pontifical Commission for World Children's Day, Father Enzo Fortunato, on the margin of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen international efforts to protect children's right to education, explored potential collaboration on initiatives supporting those affected by wars and conflicts, and raised awareness of their rights.

The Peninsula

