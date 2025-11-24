Her Highness Meets President Of Pontifical Commission For World Children's Day
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, met today with President of the Pontifical Commission for World Children's Day, Father Enzo Fortunato, on the margin of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) 2025.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen international efforts to protect children's right to education, explored potential collaboration on initiatives supporting those affected by wars and conflicts, and raised awareness of their rights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment