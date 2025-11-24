403
Business Gyan Summit Ignites Delhi, Empowering 500+ Entrepreneurs with Transformational Wisdom from Business Leaders
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, 24th November 2025: When hundreds of determined entrepreneurs and professionals gather with a shared hunger to rethink business, the room becomes a powerhouse of ideas and opportunities, the kind of environment where real growth decisions are made. That was the atmosphere at the Business Gyan Summit 2025, Delhi. Hosted by Success Gyan, I’dia’s most trusted ecosystem for personal growth. The summit aimed not merely to teach business strategies but to spark a mindset shift in how India dreams, builds, and scales.
The summit featured three of India’s most influential business leaders: Dr. Sanjay Arora, Founder & CEO of Shells Advertising; Dr. A. Velumani, Founder of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, and C.K. Kumaravel, Co-Founder & CMD of Naturals Salon & Spa, Ind’a’s largest homegrown salon brand. Their stories, experiences, and hard-earned lessons created an unforgettable learning environment for the participants who attended.
Dr. Sanjay Arora offered a refreshing take on branding, emphasising that creativity and clarity can transform even the simplest ideas into powerful brands. His perspective on “ow “branding can sell even n”thing” had the audience rethinking how they present their products and services. His iconic reference“to the “mint w”th a hole” became a memorable metaphor for the power of simple yet smart branding. Attendees noted how his VDC formula: Visible, Different, Consistent, reframed their understanding of brand building.
Dr. A. Velumani moved the audience with his extraordinary journey from scarcity to establishing ’ne of India’s most successful diagnostic empires“ His mantra, “Success’is not luck; it’s logic, learning, and ”ong-term thinking”, inspired every aspiring entrepreneur in the room. His insights on resourcefulness and purpose-driven leadership left participants to shift their approach to business.
C.K. Kumaravel, the force behind Naturals Salon & Spa, spoke about how failure became his greatest teacher. With a 5 crore debt from his first business loss and legal problems, he was forced to rethink everything he knew about business, and his courage mattered most when his back was against the wall. He broke down the hard truth that every entrepreneur faces storms, but only a few choose to stand tall through them. And that choice, he said, is what built Naturals into a movement that empowered 1000+ entrepreneurs, especially women, to rewrite their own futures. His message to the audience was simple yet unforgettable: “Your worst setbacks can become your biggest turning points, if you refuse to sto”.”
Success ’yan’s Founder & CEO, Surendran J, delivered a compelling keynote urging participants to break out of mediocrity and commit to lifelong learning. He spoke about his own transformation journey and how Success Gyan emerged from the desire to bring world-class education to India. He encouraged everyone to challenge limiting beliefs and adopt a champion mindset.
Throughout the summit, attendees engaged in interactive Q&A sessions, actionable takeaways and practical insights designed to accelerate business performance. Many described the experience as “insightfu”,“ “action-ori”nted,“ and “a rare opportunity to learn directly ’rom India’s ”op leaders.” Participants shared that the summit gave them renewed clarity on how to build, adapt, and thrive in an evolving Indian business landscape.
For Success Gyan, the Business Gyan Summit is not jus’ an event; it’s a nationwide movement helping entrepreneurs rewrite their growth stories with confidence and p’rpose. As India’s largest personal growth ecosystem, Success Gyan continues to bring transformational leaders to audiences across the country.
After powering Chennai and Delhi, the Business Gyan Summit will continue its mission to fuel entrepreneurship across India in the coming months.
