Lula Affirms Bolsonaro Will Serve Prison Sentence
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated on Sunday that former President Jair Bolsonaro will fulfill the prison term mandated by the courts, after Bolsonaro was taken into custody by federal authorities just days prior to officially beginning his sentence.
Addressing journalists at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lula reflected on Bolsonaro’s detention, emphasizing that the judicial procedure had reached its conclusion.
“He will serve the sentence determined by the judiciary, and everyone already knows what he did,” Lula declared.
The president noted that Bolsonaro’s conviction was the result of a lengthy legal procedure.
“There were investigations lasting about two and a half years, deliberations on the charges, and a trial. In other words, the judiciary made its decision, and the decision is final. Therefore, I have no further comment to add.”
Lula also responded to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Bolsonaro’s imprisonment, as Trump had referred to it as “a very bad situation.”
The Brazilian leader dismissed the idea that the arrest was inappropriate.
“Bolsonaro had the right to the presumption of innocence. I don’t think that has anything to do with the current situation,” Lula explained.
“Trump needs to understand that we are a sovereign country and that judicial decisions here are made independently. The decision issued here stands. I do not wish to comment on the ruling made by the judiciary.”
