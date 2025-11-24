Dragonfly Energy To Supply Werner Enterprises With Advanced Idle-Reduction Power Systems



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) has placed their first order for Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack systems following an extensive long-term pilot with Dragonfly Energy.



The lithium-powered, American-assembled systems provide reliable hotel load power during rest periods: reducing idling, fuel consumption, and emissions.

The order marks a key commercial milestone in Dragonfly Energy's expansion into the heavy-duty trucking market.



RENO, Nev., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the“Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) (“Werner Enterprises”), one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America, has placed their first order for Dragonfly Energy's advanced idle-reduction power systems, the Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, following an extensive real-world trial.

The Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack is a lithium-powered auxiliary system designed to support idle reduction by providing reliable power for hotel loads and driver amenities without running the main engine during rest periods. By eliminating unnecessary idling, the system helps fleets reduce fuel costs, lower emissions, and improve overall vehicle efficiency.

The order marks a key milestone in Dragonfly Energy's expansion within the heavy-duty trucking industry, validating the performance of its LiFePO4-powered solutions in demanding, real-world fleet operations.

“By working with Dragonfly Energy and leveraging their extensive experience in lithium power solutions, it has allowed us to integrate a safe, powerful and reliable solution into our fleet,” said Chad Dittberner, senior vice president of the One Way Network and Innovation Council Leader at Werner.“The Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack delivered on every front during our pilot, providing our drivers with reliable power for cab comfort and driver amenities along with reduced truck starts during breaks. This is a significant improvement enhancing our drivers' quality of life on the road while simultaneously boosting our operational efficiency and supporting our long-term sustainability goals.”

“Seeing a respected fleet like Werner Enterprises move from pilot to order is a meaningful validation of our technology,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy.“We're helping carriers reduce total operating costs, improve uptime, and meet strict idling regulations - all with systems that are engineered, assembled and supported here in North America.”

Built on Dragonfly Energy's proprietary lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, the American-assembled and supported DualFlow Power Pack has been extensively tested in fleet operations, demonstrating reliable, efficient performance and seamless system integration.

This order follows a successful long-term pilot program with Werner Enterprises, during which Dragonfly Energy's systems were deployed and evaluated across a range of real-world operating conditions. The results underscore the Company's leadership in developing advanced lithium-based solutions that support the transition to cleaner, more efficient commercial transportation.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit.

