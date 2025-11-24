Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Nearly 90 Abstracts Featuring Clonoseq® MRD Testing Across A Range Of Blood Cancers To Be Presented At The 67Th ASH Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record-setting presence at ASH reflects widespread recognition of clonoSEQ as a standard-of-care tool for personalizing patient care and accelerating drug development

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced that its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment will be included in 89 abstracts, including 36 oral presentations, at the 67th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) taking place Dec. 6–9, 2025, in Orlando.

Abstracts featuring clonoSEQ MRD data span multiple myeloma (MM), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and other blood cancers, underscoring its position as the most widely used and validated next-generation sequencing-based MRD test in lymphoid malignancies.

More than 17 presentations demonstrate how clonoSEQ MRD assessment is informing patient treatment decisions in real world clinical practice, including studies to guide treatment in ALL, CLL, MM, MCL and DLBCL. Continued expansion of clonoSEQ use in clinical trials to enable the deepest assessment of treatment responses for novel regimens and across a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including CAR T, bispecific antibodies, and other targeted therapies.



“It's energizing to see the breadth of ASH presentations incorporating clonoSEQ this year, highlighting how integral MRD testing has become in patient care and clinical research across hematologic oncology,” said Susan Bobulsky, chief commercial officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies.“This momentum reflects the multifaceted role MRD is playing in modern lymphoid cancer care-from guiding treatment decisions to accelerating therapeutic innovation.”

About clonoSEQ®

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.

clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells-detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells-to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.

clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request. To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ/technical-summary.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or“our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

