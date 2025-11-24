403
Türkiye Advances Launching Digital Turkish Lira
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Central Bank is progressing in its initiative to introduce a digital currency, the Digital Turkish Lira, with the second phase of research and development nearing completion, according to a report.
On Monday, Türkiye’s Central Bank announced that the digital currency is being developed with a focus on privacy, technological and architectural adaptability, interoperability, the “do no harm” principle, and independence from any single financial institution.
The report highlights that the objective is to create an infrastructure and an additional payment channel for innovative applications, while ensuring the digital lira’s reliability and national sovereignty.
During the second phase of the project, the digital currency system was enhanced, showing advancements in programmable and offline payment capabilities, as well as in interoperability through integration with financial intermediaries, digital identification systems, and cross-border transactions.
Efforts continue on the technological, legal, and economic fronts of the Digital Turkish Lira, with the third phase set to begin when the digital currency enters circulation.
