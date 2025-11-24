403
Dr. Mansoor Alawar Participates in Key Dialogues on AI and Future Learning at ICDE World Conference 2025
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Wellington, New Zealand – November 24, 2025: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) reaffirmed its global leadership in shaping the future of AI-driven higher education during the ICDE World Conference 2025, held in Wellington, New Zealand.
Representing the University, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, participated in several high-level engagements, including the ICDE Global Presidents’ Forum and the plenary fireside chat “Shaping AI or Being Shaped by It? Our Work, Our Leadership, and the Road Ahead.” His contributions underscored HBMSU’s role at the forefront of AI governance, institutional leadership, and quality-driven educational innovation.
During the Presidents’ Forum, an invitation-only assembly of chancellors, vice-chancellors, and global educational leaders, H.E. Dr. Mansoor emphasized the critical role of smart universities in shaping governance frameworks for emerging technologies. He highlighted HBMSU’s proactive approach to building institutional capacity, embedding responsible AI practices, and accelerating the transition toward quality-assured, future-ready education systems.
In the plenary session, featuring leading voices from UNESCO, Beijing Normal University, and Contact North, H.E. Dr. Mansoor showcased HBMSU’s AI strategy, approved by the University’s Board of Trustees. He outlined key governance moves, including the introduction of HBMSU’s agentic AI model, which empowers faculty through intelligent, privacy-aware automation; transparency through structured disclosures; and institution-wide mechanisms that ensure the ethical and human-centered use of AI in teaching, learning, and research.
Throughout the conference, he also contributed to the panel “Building the Quality Blueprint for Stackable Education,” sharing HBMSU’s leadership in advancing stackable, flexible, and competency-driven learning pathways.
H.E. Dr. Mansoor said: “Our participation in the ICDE World Conference reflects our belief that leadership in the age of AI is not only technical - it is ethical, strategic, and profoundly human-centered. HBMSU is committed to shaping global conversations that drive responsible innovation and set new standards for the future of learning.”
Gathering over 1,000 delegates from more than 70 countries, the ICDE World Conference remains one of the world’s most influential platforms for advancing online, open, and smart education. HBMSU’s participation highlights the UAE’s position as a global leader in AI-enabled learning and reinforces Dubai’s vision for pioneering the future of education.
