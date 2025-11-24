Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor Project Selects Its International Winner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italy's CESI S.p.A. has been selected as the winner of the international tender to whip up a feasibility study of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The company will act as a consultant to Green Corridor Alliance LLC and will carry out the first phase of the project's feasibility study.

ESI S.p.A. is a global company with nearly 70 years of experience in technical consulting and engineering within the energy sector. Founded in Milan in 1956, the company operates in more than 70 countries across four continents. It specializes in energy system research, integration of renewable energy sources, management of energy assets, and the design of electrical interconnections between energy systems. Its main clients include major energy companies, transmission system operators, and international financial institutions. The company is also preparing the feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

Last year, during COP29, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership for the development and transmission of green energy, with the participation of the presidents of the three countries. To support the implementation of this agreement, Green Corridor Alliance LLC was established.

The Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor aims to connect the electricity grids of Central Asian countries with Azerbaijan and onward to Europe, facilitating the export of renewable energy. Key objectives include regional grid integration, economic and geopolitical benefits for Azerbaijan, and enhanced energy security. The project involves establishing a joint venture, conducting a feasibility study, and developing infrastructure, such as submarine cables. It is part of Azerbaijan's strategy to establish a unified geopolitical space and diversify energy sources while promoting environmental sustainability and economic development.