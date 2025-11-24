Plurilock Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)

Plurilock will announce Q3 2025 financial results aftermarket Wednesday November 26, 2025 Management will host a conference call on Thursday November 27, 2025, at 11am ET Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and nine months ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Plurilock's CEO Ian L. Paterson and CFO Scott Meyers will host a live webinar on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 11am ET to review the results, provide Company updates and answer investor questions following the presentation. Plurilock invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to attend the financial results webinar to discuss Q3 2025. Q3 2025 Financial Results Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 11am ET / 8am PT Webinar: Register

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Forward-Looking Statements

