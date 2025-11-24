403
Interoperability Platforms to Boost GCC Healthcare Collaboration
(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – 24 November 2025: As the population grows, chronic disease rates rise, and digital modernization converges, the GCC is in the process of a healthcare transformation. Yet, fragmented data systems continue to slow collaboration, continuity of care, and clinical decision-making. Secure interoperability – effective in connecting hospitals, clinics, and ministries seamlessly – is the region’s answer to unifying patient data, accelerating referrals, and reducing medical errors.
With GCC countries on pace to see their collective populations surge by 30% from 2020 through the end of the decade, advanced healthcare infrastructure is increasingly essential[1]. Interoperability platforms are central to this effort, addressing chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which account for 70–80% of total healthcare expenditure.
The UAE’s Leading Stature in Connected Care
HIEs directly support government strategies for digital transformation and integrated care. This is demonstrated by the UAE’s success with Riayati, the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR) platform. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Riayati connects nearly 5,000 healthcare facilities as of late 2024, serving more than 100,000 clinicians and holding 14 million unique patient records across the country. It has been successfully integrated with Dubai’s NABIDH and Abu Dhabi’s Malaffi systems, making 1.9 billion medical records accessible via Riayati. This progress has positioned the UAE as a leader for healthcare interoperability in the region.
Cloud-Agnostic Interoperability is the Next Step
Unlike traditional systems tied to a single vendor or cloud provider, interoperability software with cloud-agnostic designs ensures adaptability to countries’ individual regulatory and infrastructure requirements. With healthcare data laws varying widely across the region, this flexibility is critical as governments balance data sovereignty with multi-cloud authorization efforts. Interoperable systems can prevent the vendor lock-in that has slowed down other large-scale health data projects, enabling quick adaptation to local infrastructure and policy requirements.
Rain Stella Technologies (RST) is supporting this shift with its next-generation health information exchange (HIE) platform, Constellation, built on top of proven technology deployed in the United States and now reimagined for the flexibility needed in emerging markets.
Sidra Shahbaz, Sr. Director of Product for Constellation, said: “We are advancing Constellation to shape the GCC’s healthcare future by creating a secure, flexible, and trusted network that enables seamless collaboration among hospitals, clinics, and ministries. By uniting regional leaders around integrated, patient-centred care, Constellation empowers healthcare systems to connect across borders, accelerate referrals, improve outcomes, and build lasting patient trust, paving the way for a resilient, digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem.”
Toward a Unified, Resilient GCC Health Ecosystem
Across the GCC, the need for interoperable health systems is growing rapidly as countries pursue Vision 2030-style agendas to modernize healthcare, reduce data fragmentation, and enhance patient outcomes. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are investing heavily in national health information networks that can benefit from the UAE’s interoperability example. Adopting cloud-agnostic architectures and cross-border data standards will be essential to ensure continuity of care, operational efficiency, and resilience, creating a digitally connected GCC where patient data flows securely, collaboration accelerates, and healthcare systems remain future-ready.
About Rain Stella Technologies (RST):
Rain Stella Technologies (RST) (rainstellatech.com) is a next-generation healthcare technology company born from the merger of Rain Technology and Stella Technology. With deep expertise in digital health infrastructure, AI, and voice-powered automation, RST empowers providers across the continuum of care - from outpatient clinics to surgical suites to national HIEs. RST currently works with 17 healthcare systems across five countries, with strong regional momentum and operational scale. Headquartered at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RST is committed to delivering trusted, intelligent solutions that improve care quality, efficiency, and outcomes across the MEA and global markets.
