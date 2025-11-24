403
Hartzell Engine Tech Receives FAA-PMA For Powerup S-1200 Magnetos
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace company, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its PowerUP S-1200 Series aircraft magnetos. The company has begun taking distribution orders and expects global stocking availability by the end of the first quarter of 2026.
The PowerUP S-1200 Series magnetos are known for their exceptional performance and reliability. Designed for both 4- and 6-cylinder engines, the units are available in impulse-coupled and“Shower of Sparks” configurations.
These magnetos deliver a powerful,“hot” spark and superior high-altitude performance to above 30,000 feet without the need for pressurization. They are also recognized for their durability, resistance to arcing at altitude, and proven performance in high-power and racing applications.
Built on decades of proven design and manufacturing, Hartzell Engine Tech's PowerUP S-1200 magneto is a direct replacement for general aviation aircraft. The PowerUP S-1200 Series magnetos incorporate performance enhancements in key components, including the flange, timing cam, fasteners, and access plugs, offering a superior-quality choice for aircraft owners and operators.
“Achieving PMA for the S-1200 Series magnetos is another step in expanding our commitment to providing the aviation community with the most trusted and durable 'firewall forward' solutions,” said Rick Quave, Vice President Engineering for Hartzell Engine Tech.“These magnetos are built to perform in the most demanding conditions, for enhanced reliability and performance that pilots can depend on.”
PowerUP Ignition Systems products are designed, built, and tested in-house to meet high performance criteria. The line complements Hartzell Engine Tech's existing portfolio, which includes exhaust, charging, starting, cabin heating, turbocharging, and fuel systems.
As an OEM supplier to both general aviation and military customers, PowerUP offers FAA-PMA-approved aircraft magnetos, ignition leads, harnesses, and replacement parts. The company maintains an extensive exchange pool and strategic OEM partnerships to ensure quick turnaround and world-class service.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a broad product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Heaters, Plane-Power Alternators, Sky-Tec Starters and Starter Adapters, FuelCraft fuel pumps and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for general aviation and the military. For more information, visit .
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, Hartzell Propeller, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing), and Precise Flight. The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit .
