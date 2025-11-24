Ram Charan Stands Out As Only Tollywood Celebrity At Netra Mantena's Glamorous Udaipur Wedding - PHOTOS

Ram Charan was the highlight at Netra Mantena's lavish wedding, the daughter of pharma tycoon Rama Raju Mantena. Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez stunned guests with her energetic and glamorous dance performance at the event.

Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding saw global star Ram Charan as a special guest, while Hollywood sensation Jennifer Lopez (JLo) gave a stunning live performance, making the event truly spectacular.

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez was the highlight of Netra Mantena's three-day wedding. Her high-energy dance performance left guests thrilled. At 56, JLo's power-packed show amazed fans, marking her very first live performance in India.

JLo dazzled the audience in a gold and silver outfit while performing her hits. While many admired her glamorous style, some on social media criticized the bold bodysuit, questioning its suitability for an Indian wedding.

The bride, Netra Mantena, is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, CEO of Ingenus Pharma. The groom, Vamsi Gadi Raju, co-founder of Superorder, has been featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Alongside Ram Charan, Donald Trump Jr. attended the wedding. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor performed at the sangeet, adding glamour and making it a truly star-studded celebration.

Ram Charan was the sole Tollywood star at the extravagant wedding. He is currently filming Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, slated for a summer 2026 release.