Sukhbir Singh Badal Condoles Death Of 'Proud Son Of Punjab' Dharmendra

Sukhbir Badal Mourns 'Son of Punjab'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday condoled the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, calling him a proud son of Punjab who stayed connected to his roots throughout his life. Badal said his thoughts and prayers are with Dharmendra's family and fans, praying that they find the strength to cope with the loss of the legendary actor.

With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to Sardar Dharmendra Singh - The legendary He-man of Bollywood. Born and raised on the sacred soil of Punjab, he carried the fragrance of its fields, the warmth of its people and the resilience of its spirit wherever he went. A proud Punjabi... twitter/9j1hrB3IWr - Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 24, 2025

In a post on X, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to Sardar Dharmendra Singh - The legendary He-man of Bollywood. Born and raised on the sacred soil of Punjab, he carried the fragrance of its fields, the warmth of its people and the resilience of its spirit wherever he went."

"A proud Punjabi in heart and soul, he remained deeply connected to his land, its language, its culture, and its timeless values till his very last breath. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. May Gurusahab grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul," the post read.

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

The legendary actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89. The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time.

Recent Health Issues

On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today (November 12). His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," Dr Pratik Samdani told ANI.

Survived by Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

An Iconic Career

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather. (ANI)

